The former Sunderland star has reportedly been put on the radar of Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic have reportedly been alerted to the availability of a former Sunderland midfielder.

Both the Light Blues and Hoops have depth in the engine room but like all sides, will make room for added quality if the opportunity presents itself. Pierre Ekwah made 61 appearances for Sunderland while they sought to fight their way back to the Premier League, having started as a youngster with Chelsea and West Ham. He was loaned out to St Etienne in France last season and played 29 times, unable to stop their slide out of Ligue 1 into the second division.

His Sunderland release clause of around £5.2m was activated in August as an immediate return to the French top flight was secured but according to reports, the 23-year-old wanted his deal ripped up and has not been keen on playing in Ligue 2.

Why has former Sunderland star refused to play for current club?

The midfielder has not yet played this season in a competitive sense and the Scottish Sun state that they are of the understanding that Ekwah’s contract was ‘officially annulled on September 1, before the closure of the transfer window.’ His lawyer reckons his client is now free to sign for a new club and English clubs have already been spoken to, it’s claimed.

His deal in France might run until 2029 but Ekwah is being put to clubs around the continent, and a quick fire return to the UK after leaving Sunderland could beckon, with Rangers and Celtic two clubs who are said to be in the mix. Representatives are leaning on the Lassana Diarra case outcome from last year, which stated that certain FIFA transfer rules are in violation of European Union laws.

According to Mark Hendry, both sides of the Old Firm are said to be amongst those to have been alerted to the battler’s availability. It is not the first time that Rangers have been linked with the midfielder, as reports in France at the end of the transfer window also mooted Ibrox as a potential landing spot for Ekwah.

What have Sunderland said about Rangers and Celtic target?

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said of the midfielder’s exit to France on a permanent basis: “Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances.

“Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

In the engine room at Rangers, recruitment has been criticised, but they do have Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Nico Raskin and Bailey Rice as options. Celtic have captain Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, Luke McCowan and Paulo Bernardo in the middle of the park.