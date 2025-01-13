Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The broadcaster and a Rangers legend were discussing issues at Ibrox right now.

Jim White has asked a loaded Rangers question over the predicament at Ibrox - as Ally McCoist calls for improved transfer work.

The Union Bears staged a walkout during the second half of Sunday’s Premiership win vs St Johnstone as they voted with their feet in protest. Rangers are 15 points behind Celtic and have not won the title since claiming glory for the 55th time in 2021, the only occasion they’ve managed it since returning to the Premiership post-administration.

Broadcaster Jim White and Rangers legend Ally McCoist were discussing the issue on talkSPORT. White aimed a loaded question about the Light Blues at the ex-striker and boss, who was far from happy about how transfer business has been conducted at Ibrox.

Here is the entire conversation had between the broadcaster and the Rangers icon.

White: “Rangers vs St. Johnstone, 55th-minute walkout by a section of the Rangers' support. The protest was planned to send a message to the Ibrox board demanding accountability, ambition and leadership worthy of the club. They're accusing the board, Ali, as you know, a section of them, of failing to take the club forward after Rangers won their 55th Premiership title under Steven Gerrard. A 3-1 win over St. Johnstone yesterday, but the fact remains they're 15 points behind Celtic. Do they have a point, the ones who walked out?

McCoist: “Oh, they've got a point. I'm not sure they're going the right way about it, but they've certainly got a point, Jim. There's no doubt about it they've got a point. I mean, you can argue they've stood still after Steven won the league. In fact, I think that's blatantly obvious.

White: “Were they asleep at the wheel, Ali, after that? They didn't do enough?

McCoist: “They didn't do enough. And I also think the dismissal of Gio van Bronckhorst at that particular time was far too early. I really do. What I will defend, I will defend the fans' rights to do as they choose. And if they want to walk out, I defend that. I personally don't think it's the right thing to do. I think they are making their views crystal clear in what they're doing without even doing that. I think the one thing that the team need at this moment in time is support. I genuinely think that. But getting back to your initial point, yes, they're falling asleep. Because you think about it, I'm talking three, four years or whatever it was, that team and that club lost a European final in penalties. Battered Dortmund, beat Leipzig. And all of a sudden, look at them. They are unrecognisable. I would suggest, and I'll stand by it again, yes, they've fallen asleep, but the recruitment in places has been appalling. Appalling.

White: “What would you say to the board this morning, Ali? If you had a message of your own, you know the club back to front, inside out.

McCoist: “They've got to get together, and they will get together. And I know, I don't think the new chief executive said anything startling, but he's put his weight behind Philippe Clement at this moment in time, which is absolutely fine. And they've decided to do that. It'll be interesting to see where it takes us, because if there's no improvement, there will... Listen, it's football. If there's no improvement, there will be changes. But all they can do is sit down and try and have a plan. The first thing they've got to do, there has to be better recruitment. There has to be a better level of player at the football club.”