The Man Utd defender has reportedly been put to boss Philippe Clement.

A Manchester United defender has been named the ideal transfer solution for Rangers this January window.

Boss Philippe Clement is dealing with a major injury crisis in defence. Inexperienced defender Clinton Nsiala lined up at the weekend vs St Johnstone with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz playing on the opposite during a 3-1 win. John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, James Tavernier and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are all injured.

It has been claimed this month that Man Utd defender Jonny Evans has been put to Clement as an option for Rangers. There are some concerns with his age, the centre-back now 37, but ex-Aberdeen CEO turned pundit Keith Wyness reckons it’s a perfect switch.

Evans has made 12 appearances for Man United this season, including six starts. He is under contract at Old Trafford until the end of this season and Wyness - now part of a football consultancy advising elite clubs - believes Evans would be of major benefit to Rangers.

He told Football Insider: “It would make a lot of sense if they could do it, but I think it may be beyond their financial capabilities. It would be a perfect signing for the dressing room, his experience – it would be absolutely ideal.

“I just don’t see it happening in terms of resources. Unless the new chairman has brought in a mystery funder, then yes, Evans would be great. But still, it’s only one signing. It’s got to be part of a much bigger picture at Rangers.”

Nsiala was happy with how he did during the 3-1 win over St Johnstone amid the defensive woes. He said to Rangers TV: “It was a great feeling to play at Ibrox and start to the game. We won well and that is always an amazing feeling, especially when you win.

“I think we put in a good performance, we scored early in the game and that helped us to have more confidence and then to create more chances. Then we got the second and then the third goal which was good. We built on it and it is always good to score first - it makes you more free to play your own game.

“They have told me to keep it simple and do what I have been doing in training. That is why I am here. Playing in the B team helped me. It is always good to keep your tempo high. I played with the B team and I was training with the first-team as well, which was good as it kept me in contact with the group.”