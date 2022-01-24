The Super Eagles crashed out of the competition following a last 16 defeat to Tunisia

The Super Eagles - one of the main contenders to lift the trophy - were defeated 1-0 by Tunisia in the last 16 of the competition, courtesy of Youssef Mskani’s goal early in the second half.

Aribo’s early return to Glasgow will provide Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst a major boost, with the midfielder set to arrive back in time for the Premiership’s crucial top-of-the-table meeting a week on Wednesday.

Rangers' Joe Aribo could feature for Nigeria in today's AFCON fixture against Egypt. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

The Dutchman, who will be without talisman Alfredo Morelos following his call-up to the Colombia national team for World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina, will also retain the services of Kemar Roofe.

The striker, who marked his return from injury against Stirling Albion on Friday night, was left out of Jamaica's squad for their upcoming international camp.

That will ensure both Glasgow clubs will no longer have grounds for a postponement request as not enough players are due to depart this month.

Meanwhile, Rangers and Celtic have been drawn against lower league opposition in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Presenter Connie McLaughlin was joined by popular Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie to conduct the draw following the Hoops 2-1 victory over Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium.

The draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on Saturday evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s side were rewarded with a home tie against Championship side Raith Rovers in the last 16, which will see John McGlynn’s Fifers return to Parkhead for a second time this season after their Premier Sports Cup meeting in September.

The Light Blues, who thrashed Stirling Albion 4-0, face a trip to League Two Annan Athletic.

Kelty Hearts, who pulled off the biggest round four shock by knocking out holders St Johnstone, will head to St Mirren, who comfortably disposed of Ayr United 2-0.

Partick Thistle also advanced after grinding out a 1-0 win over Airdrieonians at Firhill and they will host Premiership outfit Dundee United next.

Scottish Cup Fifth Round draw:

Annan Athletic Vs RANGERS

Arbroath Vs Hibernian

CELTIC Vs Raith Rovers

Hearts Vs Livingston

Motherwell Vs Aberdeen

PARTICK THISTLE Vs Dundee United

Peterhead Vs Dundee