What Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said about the Rangers’ transfer plans

It has been a busy month for the club so far in the January window.

The January transfer window is in full effect with clubs across the globe looking to have the best squad possible come deadline day.

Rangers have had a busy month so far with several incomings and outgoings. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given an update on his plans for the remainder of the window, and has stated he is solely focused on the Light Blues.

Speaking to Rangers TV, the Dutchman isn’t interested in what business other Scottish top-flight teams are doing and is ‘happy’ with his current squad.

"My focus is on Rangers. You read reports about other teams in the league and their business. But the focus is on my team,” he said.

"I’m happy with the squad we have and have confidence in the squad.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is an admirer of Hearts defender John Souttar: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

The 46-year-old then turned his attention to recently departed Nathan Patterson, who left the club to join Everton this month.

Van Bronckhorst expressed his delight for the defender and the financial benefit the Light Blues will gain from the move.

"Of course Nathan going to Everton, which is a very good move for him. He was very happy with the move. To get the chance to play [in the] Premier League at his age is quite fantastic really.

"We were more than happy we could let him go to Everton and he’s going to make the next step in his career. Financially for the club it was a good deal. It was positive for both."

Rangers look to retain their Scottish Premiership title this season and will be hoping recent signing James Sands can help with that.