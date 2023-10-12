A number of Rangers players are in the final years of their respective deals at Ibrox

The spotlight remains fixed on Rangers and the ongoing process to find a successor to Michael Beale in the managerial hot seat. A number of names have been linked with the post in recent weeks including Philippe Clement, Kevin Muscat and John Eustace, but talk has quickly quietened over rumours linking former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard with the post.

The Scottish giants are hopeful of appointing a manager during the next two weeks as the international break takes centre stage and the Gers already have huge ground to make up as they sit seven points behind rivals Celtic in the title race.

Whoever inherits the post will take on the task of reviving the club’s fortunes after a lacklustre start, while they will also have to make a number of key decisions on contracts and the long term future of playing staff.

With that in mind Glasgow World has rounded up all of the Rangers stars whose contracts are due to expire at the end of this season and the summer of 2025.

1 . Robby McCrorie: Out of contract summer 2025 Graduated from the Rangers academy in 2015. (Getty Images)

2 . Scott Wright : Out of contract summer 2025 Signed for Rangers in 2021. (Getty Images)

3 . Adam Devine: Out of contract summer 2025 Graduated from Rangers academy in 2022. (Getty Images)

4 . Tom Lawrence: Out of contract summer 2025 Signed for Rangers in 2022. (Getty Images)