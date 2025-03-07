The former Rangers star is amongst the legion of stars to have made big hearted donations to a fan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lundstram has been named as one of the many Rangers faces past and present to donate to a GoFundMe page after a tragedy in Istanbul.

The Light Blues managed by Barry Ferguson until the end of the season have clinched a 3-1 win away at Fenerbahce. Jose Mourinho’s side were outfought and outthought as the Ibrox side took a strong lead back to their own patch in the Europa League last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragedy struck before the game when Rangers fan, Christopher Potter, was killed after he was struck by cars while crossing a busy road in Istanbul the night before the game.

Lundstram’s Rangers donation

John Lundstram made the move to Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight last summer after his contract at Ibrox came to a close. He has now showed he has kept Rangers close to his heart as a GoFundMe page set up for Potter has him down as donating £1k. The fundraiser has raised over £115k, with the Scottish Sun reporting that Rangers captain James Tavernier has also made a donation to the cause.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland donated £500 and Leicester City defender Harry Souttar, the brother of Rangers star John Souttar, has handed in £250. Scots comedian and Rangers fan Gary Faulds donated the same amount £250. Ex-Scotland star James McArthur donated £500 and one of the biggest donations is from millionaire businessman Andy Smillie. He has donated £10k in a brilliant gesture.

The fundraising page reads: “Hi as everybody is aware Christopher potter was tragically killed while away watching his beloved rangers, Let’s try and get some money together to help with any costs needed, his funeral or getting him home or just to help his wife and kids, let’s dig deep all donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers and Fenerbahce send their support

A Rangers statement reads: “We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul. The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.

Fenerbahce’s statement added: “We extend our deepest condolences to Rangers FC and the entire Rangers community We are deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news that a Rangers FC supporter, who travelled to Istanbul to support his team in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 against our club Fenerbahce, has tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community.”