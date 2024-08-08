Ex-Chelsea defender John Terry | Getty

Rangers are said to have made a transfer move for the Chelsea man.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are on the hunt for another talent from Chelsea - and he would come to Ibrox with John Terry’s seal of approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Castledine forms part of the latest batch of youngsters coming out of the Premier League giant’s academy, having made inroads into some first team minutes last season. The attacking midfielder has been a prominent player in Chelsea youth sides and made his debut earlier this year in a Carabao Cup semi-final win over Middlesbrough.

It has been claimed by Football Scotland that “officials inside Ibrox have contacted the Blues in a bid to land the academy player on a season-long loan but they do face competition.” A sticking point remains in that Rangers want an option to buy Castledine from Chelsea at some stage but a straight loan is the latter’s preference.

Time will tell whether or not the Light Blues make their move formal for the talented star, having signed Dujon Sterling from Chelsea last summer, and he has gone on to make a positive impression at Ibrox. One man who has been impressed by Castledine is Stamford Bridge icon Terry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-centre-back keeps a keen eye on the side he won Premier League and Champions League titles with, and back in January after the claimed Rangers target’s debut, he was straight in with praise. He told adoring Chelsea fans they had a star they’d love on their hands in an encouraging post for Rangers supporters to now look towards.

Speaking on X at the start of the year, Terry said: “Congratulations Leo. Love him and so will the Chelsea fans, he is like a magnet in the box.”

Up next for Rangers this weekend is the first of their matches at Hampden amid renovation works at Ibrox. They face Motherwell on Premiership business before taking on Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their Champions League third round qualifier next week.