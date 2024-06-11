Ryan Kent is in Turkey | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The Rangers title winner moved to Turkey last year.

Jose Mourinho is said to have omitted Rangers favourite Ryan Kent from his Fenerbahce squad in brutal fashion.

The legendary boss is now in Turkey after stints with Chelsea, Man Utd and others, most recently managing Roma. Kent moved to the Istanbul giants last season after his Rangers deal expired but by the end of the season, he had been excluded from their Super Lig squads.

In total, he has played 18 times with a goal and two assists. A new boss sometimes means a fresh start but having reportedly turned down a chance to leave on loan in January and then not playing much in the second half of last season, Mourinho is not said to be impressed.

Haberturk claim the Portuguese gaffer has ‘completely wrote off Kent due to his attitude last season.’ They claim the boss is believed to have said “I do not want to work with a player profile who does not go on loan and does not play here for half a season.”

Staying in Turkey could be an option for Kent. 90 Min claim former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made a move to sign him for Super Lig rivals Beskitas, who he has recently been named manager of.

The pair worked together during each other’s time at Rangers. It is claimed that Kent “is expected to sign for Beşiktaş in the coming days” after meeting with van Bronckhorst. A final decision will be made by Mourinho but it appears as if there is no future for Kent under him.

