Rangers are keen to strengthen their attacking options after missing out on glory in last season’s title race

Ex-Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has urged his former club to make a move for Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski and has claimed that the move would be a ‘no-brainer’ for both parties this summer.

Miovski arrived at Pittodrie from MTK Budapest in Hungary and has been an instant hit for the Dons since his arrival.

The North Macedonian forward has scored 16 goals in both of his first two league seasons and is widely regarded as one of the most natural finishers in the division, with former Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock claiming that he is one of the best strikers that he has ever worked with.

Miovski’s ability to finish in and around the penalty area makes him a perfect fit for Rangers, according to Ferguson and is arguably the missing piece in the jigsaw for Phillipe Clement’s side as they look to end their three-year drought without a Premiership title.

Ferguson is a big fan of Miovski’s ability and would be in full support of a Rangers deal if the club could secure one.

He told Ibrox News: “It might come down to money, who knows, but I tell you what it’s a no-brainer. The boy’s a good player, he’s a finisher, that’s for sure.

“If you want to compare players, compare him to [Cyriel] Dessers, I think it’s like night and day. You see him, he comes alive in the box, his one and two touch finishes are brilliant.

“And we don’t know him but you just look at him and you think, ‘That’s a boy with a good attitude, that’s a guy that’s young and hungry.’

Ferguson has argued that Miovski might be using Scottish football as a platform to secure a move down to England and adds that if that is the case Rangers would be a great chance to show what he can do.

He elaborated: “Maybe he’s trying to use Scotland as a platform to go down to England. So whether that platform would be going to Rangers and showing his worth by banging in a few goals.“

FotMob has reported that Rangers are one of the frontrunners to sign the North Macedonian international this summer, but adds that city-rivals Celtic could make a rival bid for Miovski as they look to find a strike partner for Kyogo Furahushi after he committed his Parkhead future.