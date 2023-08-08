Keep, sell or loan: The future of 18 Rangers fringe players and B-team stars assessed

Michael Beale is in the process of moving certain players on this summer, while loan deals are also being lined up for others.

Michael Beale is expected to turn his attention to bolstering Rangers defensive options following Jose Cifuentes’ eagerly-anticipated arrival from the MLS last week.

The Ecuador internationalist took Beale’s summer signing spree to NINE in what has been an extremely busy summer transfer window for the Ibrox manager. A number of potential outgoings are yet to be finalised, with Fashion Sakala, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright set to depart the club.

That should free up additional funds for the Englishman to swoop for a versatile left-sided defender capable of slotting in at left-back. It remain and area of concern for the majority of supporters, with the inconsistent Borna Barisic entering the final year of his contract and Ridvan Yilmaz struggling to live up to the hype of his £5m arrival from Besiktas last summer.

The Gers have been strongly linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Jonathan Panzo after missing out on fellow centre-back Auston Trusty, who agreed to join Sheffield United for a “significant undisclosed fee” last week.

Midfielders Alex Lowry and Ben Williamson are currently out on loan, but the futures of a number of other players who have either struggled to make their mark at first-team level or are regarded as long-term prospects could be shipped out over the coming weeks.

Here, GlasgowWorld assesses 18 players whose future remains uncertain:

1 . Borna Barisic - Sell Contract: 2024 - Talks over a new deal are at an early stage but supporters reckons his time at the club is up. One of Rangers better performers last term, despite facing plenty of criticism. A Croatia international who has built a decent pedigree and Beale should look to cash-in on the left-back now if they receive a decent bid rather than risk letting him move on for free next summer.

2 . Scott Wright - Sell Contract: 2025 - It’s been widely reported for a while now that the winger will leave for newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Pendikspor this summer but a transfer still hasn’t been completed. Was also a target for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

3 . Jon McLaughlin - Sell Contract: 2024 - Started last season as the club’s No.1 shot-stopper but would end the campaign as third choice after a number of high-profile blunders. Some will argue he’s too good to be sitting in reserve but not quite at the same level as Butland and McCrorie. You’d imagine Rangers would be open to any offers that come their way.

4 . Bailey Rice - Keep Contract: Unconfirmed (‘long-term’) - Promoted from the Under-18s to the B-team shortly after joining from Motherwell. Impressed in the Lowland League and was training as part of Beale’s first-team squad during pre-season. An exciting talent who could be given a few opportunities this term.