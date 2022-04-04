The former Light Blues striker felt his old club were denied a “stonewall” penalty during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Ibrox

Disconsolate Rangers captain James Tavernier trudges off the pitch after his team's 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kenny Miller has challenged Rangers to pick themselves up from a devastating Old Firm derby loss by stopping Celtic from winning a Treble this season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against their arch rivals at Ibrox yesterday to leave the reigning champions six points behind in the Premiership title race with just six games left to play.

The two Glasgow giants clash again in a fortnight’s time in a Scottish Cup semi-final at the national stadium.

McGregor drove Celtic forward from midfield.

Miller, who played for both clubs during his career, reckons the Gers must react to their latest set-back by dashing Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of a hat-trick of trophies in his first season at the helm.

Speaking on talkSport, he said: “Some of the football they’ve played - as a Rangers fan it’s hard to say this - but it’s been good to watch.

“They’ve come unstuck in certain games where teams have made it hard for them and been hard to break down, but over the piece, they won the first trophy in December in the League Cup and what a massive game in two weeks time, the Old Firm semi-final.

“It’s so big for so many reasons. You’ve got Ange who’s done phenomenal since he’s come in, he’s been a breath of fresh air for Scottish football as well.

“You’ve got his Celtic team going for a potential treble, and you’ve got Rangers looking to get the only bit of silverware that’s realistic for them this year.

“They’ve got the opportunity to stop that treble. In two weeks’ time, it’s a monumental game.”

Miller felt Rangers were denied a “stonewall” penalty when Connor Goldson appeared to have his shirt pulled in the box by match-winner Cameron Carter-Vickers.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrates his goal making it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He said: “This, for me, if VAR is in is a stonewall penalty or if Willie Collum sees that.

“He’s got a whole chunk of the jersey. Connor Goldson is trying to react to the flight of the ball and his movement is impeded.

“So I think if that’s seen it’s a penalty, but you’ll see that in every corner, every free-kick that’s given, there is a bit of jostling.