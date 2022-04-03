Rangers saw their title hopes suffer a knockout blow as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox in a game they simply couldn’t afford to lose.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou after the Scottish champions' lost 2-1 in the Old Firm clash at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

On loan Juventus broke the deadlock in a high-tempo start to the match but the Welshman ended up on the losing side as Celtic recovered from that early setback to turn the game on its head.

The home side dominated possession in the second half but struggled to test goalkeeper Joe Hart, with the absence of star striker Alfredo Morelos a telling factor.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 7

Pushed away Reo Hatate’s effort into the path of Tom Rogic for Celtic’s leveller but made a couple of important saves, notably from Liel Abada in the closing stages.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 5

Failed to make much of an impact. Didn’t pose a real threat with his deliveries and se-piece expertise but wasn’t overly tested defensively.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Celtic's Daizen Maeda goes down in the box looking for a penalty during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Gained the upper hand in his battle against Giorgos Giakoumakis but sloppy in possession occasionally and late foray up front didn’t work out late on.

LEON BALOGUN - 6

Outbattled by Carl Starfelt in build up to Celtic’s match-winner after failing to clear his lines. Barring that error, the Nigerian was solid enough.

CALVIN BASSEY - 8

Saw plenty off the ball, breaking forward at every opportunity and producing some dangerous passes. Defended really well.

RYAN JACK - 6

The frantic pace of play tested his fitness levels. Sacrificed in the second half as influence faded and Van Bronckhorst introduced fresh attacking options.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 5

Making his first Old Firm start. Offered little in an attacking sense and failed to clear the danger as Celtic snatched their second. Booked for a challenge on Giakoumakis.

AARON RAMSEY - 7

Rangers took an early lead against Celtic at Ibrox.

Looked to have finally announced his arrival as a big Rangers signing with early goal but was bizarrely substituted on the hour mark.

JOE ARIBO - 5

Hasn’t looked the same player since returning from AFCON. Struggled to affect the game in the second half.

RYAN KENT - 6

Took up some good position but his end product was poor ...

KEMAR ROOFE - 6

Will feel he should have scored. Led the line in Morelos’ absence but blew a few decent opportunities.

SUBS

SCOTT ARFIELD - 3

Brought fresh legs and desire but didn’t have much affect.

FASHION SAKALA - 5

Forced Joe Hart in an important save and added more spark to the Gers attack.