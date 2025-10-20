Rangers are in the middle of trying to find their next manager.

Kevin Muscat was already planning what signings he needed to make at Rangers after his Ibrox return collapsed - as Steven Gerrard prepares for a UK homecoming.

The Ibrox replacement for Russell Martin has not proven easy to come by. Liverpool icon and former boss Gerrard knocked the opportunity back and it looked as if former defender Muscat was going to swap Shanghai Port in China for another crack at Rangers.

Dramatically at the 11th hour, he pulled out of the running, paving the way for Danny Rohl to potentially be named head coach after previously managing crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday. Transfer journalist Alan Nixon has suggested on his Patreon that Muscat was so advanced in Rangers talks that four key winter signing priorities had already been earmarked.

What were Rangers January transfer plans?

He said: “Kevin Muscat is already working on a target list for Rangers - and hopes for the go ahead to sign them. The Aussie coach is in talks to join at the end of the Chinese season when his Shanghai Port side hope to be new champions. However Muscat knows that he needs a couple of centre halves, an attacking midfielder and a striker among his priorities for January’s window.

“Muscat has players in mind from his time in the Far East and also has strong contacts in English football. He is looking to raid those market for loans and even buys. But that may cause a problem at Ibrox. Rangers director of football Kevin Thelwell is responsible for signings but Muscat is a hands on kind of guy who will want players he fancies. If Muscat has a major say in signings he will accept the job and move to Glasgow as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, with former Liverpool and Rangers man Gerrard still in the middle-east after time in Saudi Arabia at Al Ettifaq came to an end, he is preparing for a UK return. Nixon added: “Steven Gerrard IS coming home - but not to manage Rangers.”

What is Steven Gerrard’s next move?

“The former Liverpool and England star plans to return from the Middle East for family reasons in the next few months. Gerrard was close to going back to Rangers when he spoke to the Glasgow club but the deal could not be done. Despite having tax issues Gerrard is planning for life on Merseyside in the near future.”

Rangers have won just once in the Premiership this term and drew 2-2 with Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday. Interim gaffer Stevie Smith said: “I think I understand the reasons why (the game changed vs United). Dundee United changed their aggression, started winning second balls, gained territory.

"That changed the game and we didn't change with it, which is disappointing. We managed to get an equaliser, so I'll give them a wee bit of credit for that. But we need to recognise in those moments when it gets tough, you need to have killed the game off or match the level of aggression [from the opposition] to go again. Consistency doesn't just happen Saturday to Saturday, it happens every day. They need to be consistent with their habits every day. When it gets tough, you stick together."