The Australian coach is following a similar trail left by the Celtic manager and has been touted to potentially take on the Rangers job.

Sydney FC boss Steve Corica believes Kevin Muscat could be Rangers’ answer to Ange Postecoglou if the Ibrox club decide to begin their search for a new manager.

With pressure intensifying on Giovanni van Bronckhorst, former Light Blues defender Muscat has emerged as the latest contender to replace the Dutchman in the Ibrox hotseat, should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties.

The 49-year-old is building an impressive managerial CV after previously succeeding the Celtic manager at Melbourne Victory where he lifted two A-League titles before taking over from Postecoglou again after serving as his assistant at Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

Head coach Kevin Muscat of Yokohama F. Marinos reacts during the second half of the AFC Champions League Group H match against Sydney FC

Muscat transitioned seamlessly into his fellow Australian’s shoes and given his affiliation to Rangers after spending one season at the club during the treble-winning 2002/03 campaign, Corica is adamant he would bring more silverware to Govan.

The Sydney boss knows both coaches extremely well and insists it would be captivating to watch his fellow countryman going head to head in Glasgow.

Asked if Muscat could replicate Ange’s recent success in Scotland, Corica said: “Yes, why not? Kevin had a lot of turnaround of players at Yokohama and stuff like that, but he went on and won the league.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin’s being linked with the job. He’s just won the J-League in Japan while he’s also won the A-League here. Kevin’s very capable, he’s a very good coach and I know he’s very thorough in what he does. Wherever he’s gone, he’s won trophies.

Steve Corica, coach of Sydney FC greets Ange Postecoglou manager of Celtic before the Sydney Super Cup match

“Of course Kevin would take on Ange. He’s very competitive, he’s a fiery character and very good at his job. I’m sure one day he probably will end up at Rangers. I have no doubt he would do a great job there.

“It would be fascinating. Kevin obviously took over from Ange at Melbourne Victory and had a very successful period there too. Then he followed Ange to Yokohama and won the league there, just like Ange. Both of them are doing very well and I think both of the are helping Australian coaches as well.

“In the J-League, they’ve both won trophies. Ange has moved on to Scotland and has won trophies there. So, that’s only helping the Australian coaches. There are a lot of good Australian coaches around. That’s maybe paving the way for others to follow Ange and Kevin.”