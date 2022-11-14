The Light Blues slipped nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has returned to the Netherlands for a short break with his position as Rangers manager still intact for the time being.

The Ibrox hierarchy held crisis talks surrounding the Dutchman’s future in the wake of Saturday’s lacklustre 1-1 draw with St Mirren in Paisley - the 14th time in 27 games this season that Van Bronckhorst has failed to win.

It is understood the vast majority of club officials have now lost faith in the 47-year-old after he was given a stay of execution following the disappointing stalemate with Livingston last month.

Rangers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst leaves the SMiSA Stadium after a cinch Premiership match against St Mirren.

The Rangers board were locked in discussions at that point of the season and decided to let Van Bronckhorst continue to lead his side in the hope that performances and results would improve. However, since then the Gers slumped to back-to-back Champions League defeats to Napoli and Ajax and suffered a shock 2-1 loss to St Johnstone in Perth.

The latest damaging result has left the Glasgow giants NINE points adrift of leaders Celtic heading into the World Cup break. Just six months after leading the club to the Europa League final, could Van Bronckhorst’s time at the helm be drawing to a close?

A compensation package to terminate Van Bronckhorst’s contract will cost Rangers chairman Douglas Park around £3.6million should the club decide to look elsewhere, while they would have to pay a further £1m to axe his coaching staff - Dave Vos (assistant), Roy Makaay (first-team coach) and Arno Phillips (fitness coach) - who are just 12 months into their three-and-a-half-year contracts.

GlasgowWorld assesses Van Bronckhorst’s future through the eyes of former Rangers stars.

KRIS BOYD

Kris Boyd admits he wouldn’t be surprised if the 1-1 draw in Paisley was Giovanni van Bronckhorst last match in charge of Rangers and claims their title prospects are out of reach this season.

The former Ibrox striker delivered a brutal assessment of the Dutchman’s current situation after watching his old club stumble to another disappointing result at the SMiSA Stadium.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst maintains it would go against "all nature" to have only aimed for the Europa League this season and so avoided the horrendous Champions League campaign that has caused his stock to plummet. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A furious Boyd, who felt even if the Gers had scored a late winner it would have simply papered over the issues facing his side, told Sky Sports: “When you go on this run now, that’s Rangers been at St Johnstone and got beat, limped over the line against Hearts. I mean, Hearts had a couple of opportunities and Rangers had a lot of the ball, as you would expect at Ibrox.

“But when you come here, there’s more dropped points. The title (race) is over, and I’ve got a funny feeling now going forward that so is Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s time as Rangers manager. Let’s be realistic, if Rangers had scored a late winner there it would’ve paperd over the cracks.

“There’s trouble, there’s no doubt about it. There are problems in that Rangers dressing room whatever it may be. You look at the players. I listen to people say they’re not trying and I don’t think that’s the case but they look devoid of ideas and confidence.

“There’s no doubt that there’s something not right. It’s more dropped points on the road. Will this be the last we see of Van Bronckhorst? I wouldn’t be surprised. It can’t keep going on. When the fans turn it’s very difficult to get them back and that’s the case right now.”

MICHAEL STEWART

Ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart reckons Saturday’s result was the final straw for Van Bronckhorst and believes the Ibrox board must be losing confidence in the Dutchman. He feels a fresh appointment is required in the coming weeks if the club are to stand any chance of saving their season.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene highlights show, Stewart said: “The question has been posed and understandably so. The manager’s acknowledged that performances and results haven’t been good enough. And when you hear his answers, it certainly doesn’t fill the board with confidence when they might be pondering one way or the other.

“If he’s like ‘football, well, don’t know, need to wait and see.’ He needs to be more convincing. The most important thing is getting results as that builds confidence and belief right through the club and they’ve been struggling. But forget the injuries, there should still be more than enough in the squad to be able to get results.

“More importantly, to be competing and looking like they’ve got an idea of what they’re trying to do. It’s too flat and that to me, speaks to a bigger problem. Will he be around after the World Cup? I don’t think so.”

KENNY MILLER

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller reckons the World Cup break presents the club with a perfect opportunity to assign a new boss to the managerial hotseat - but called for swift action to be taken.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, he said: “As much as people are saying there is a five week break and there is no rush - I think there is. The World Cup break was always going to give teams that question of ‘should we stick or twist’?

“A decision needs to be made one way or another because it gives teams another sort of pre-season break, which we have never had before. Even the winter break was not this long. I think there is a need for a quick decision at Rangers, one way or another.

“If there is a new guy to come into the building, he’ll have a bit of time to work with the players, and put his stamp on the players - it’s a fresh voice. The players have 10 to 14 days without training so there is time to have discussions and work out what the next step is for the team and if that is with Gio then fine. If not then you have 10 to 14 days to get someone else in.”

MAURICE ROSS

Ex-Gers defender Maurice Ross feels the club’s predicament is down to recruitment and is adamant Van Bronckhorst deserves more time to change their fortunes. He believes a change of management would still leave a potential successor wwith the same resources

The current Cowdenbeath boss told the Daily Record: “For me, it would be crazy to sack Giovanni. You might get a wee bump with a new man coming in but after four or five weeks you’d still be left with the same players, showing the same traits and the same lack of execution.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson (top right) and Commercial Director James Bisgrove (front right) came in for criticism over the proposed Old Firm friendly during the Sydney Super Cup. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“(Steven) Gerrard got him. Maybe that’s because he had a sexier name than Gio, even though Gio played for Arsenal and Barcelona and won more than 100 caps for Holland. But Gio played for the club so I’d have thought he should deserve more time. Let’s remember that Gerrard presided over a period when Celtic won two trebles.

“The club was classy though. They knew hat the end goal was and got their reward in stopping 10 in a row. Right now, sacking Gio and bringing in another manager won’t change a thing because at the end of the day you’ve still got the same group of players.

“The past few years have been good for Rangers fans with the euphoria of winning the league and reaching the Champions League, but there’s no divine right that’s going to happen every year. The simple fact why the club is in its current position is because they didn’t invest in the squad. It’s weaker now than last year.

“Are we blaming Gio for that? I just don’t subscribe to that. He’d have wanted to sign another eight players after reaching the Champions League but because of the situation with the club’s finances, the funds weren’t there.”

RICHARD FOSTER

Richard Foster declared he, like many supporters, has lost confidence in Van Bronckhorst and feels the five-week domestic hiatus could be the ideal time to bring someone else new in.

The Detroit City player/coach admitted: “It’s going to be tough and he’s not sure himself, is he? I was all for giving him a bit of time but everytime they come out on the pitch it’s the same old, same old. It might be time with the break now to bring someone new in.