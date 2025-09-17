Debate is now starting to turn towards who will become the next Rangers head coach.

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell has been backed to dig into his Everton connections and hire a former Toffees boss as Russell Martin’s replacement.

The Ibrox head coach is under serious pressure and fan protests demanding his and CEO Patrick Stewart’s exits are scheduled at Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final versus Hibs. Martin has won three games from 12 since his appointment, with a 2-0 loss versus Hearts at the weekend leaving Rangers 10th in the Premiership table.

Large sections of fans have had enough and debate is already turning to who comes next. Kris Boyd has been talking on that subject and reckons Sean Dyche would be a worthwhile hire, for the sole reason he has shown himself capable of building clubs up, like he did at Burnley then navigating Everton through a difficult spell. Thelwell worked with Dyche in Merseyside and the club hero is backing that connection to be hit up.

Who is a candidate to become the next Rangers manager?

Boyd told Sky Sports: "There'll be loads of names out there. Russell Martin is still in a job, for however long that is, we don't know. Steven Gerrard is a name that's never gone away. I go back to the last time, Frank Lampard's name was another one that was mentioned. I know he's doing some wonderful things at Coventry City. Is that out of the equation now?

“The obvious one for me is Sean Dyche. Keven Thelwell has worked with him before. He seems to have a lot of say on the players that are coming in as well. If that relationship is still there with Sean Dyche then I would maybe look to him, because he's shown that he can build football clubs up.

"Right now, Rangers need a strong character that's going to build it not only on the pitch, but off the pitch and at the training centre. It just seems to be so broken and disjointed. They're going to have to find a way to fix it.”

Kris Boyd on Rangers

On the overall picture at Rangers, Boyd added: “The board decided to bring Russell Martin in during the summer and they're going to back him for as long as they possibly can. But when you look at the fans' reaction over the last few weeks, it's reached a tipping point with them. I don't see any way back for Russell Martin right now.

“You're now looking at a situation where it's going to turn on Patrick Stewart, Kevin Thelwell. I was at Ibrox on Saturday, it was toxic. For me and listening to a lot of the Rangers fans, they feel as if the time is already up for Russell Martin, and it's just a matter of time now. There's protests on Saturday against Patrick Stewart and as I said, it will turn on Kevin Thelwell soon as well.

“So the Rangers fans have definitely had enough and as I said, when you bring a new manager in, you would expect at least a little bounce. That's what's happened when the last few have arrived at Ibrox and then it's frittered away and there's not been anything to back it up over a period of time. Russell Martin has failed to get a reaction out the group and also brought in a lot of new players as well and failed. Right now it's not looking good.”