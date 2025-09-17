Rangers missed a trick when they failed to bring in this manager prior to Russell Martin’s appointment.

Rangers’ latest meeting with Hearts remains a hot topic of conversation, with Russell Martin’s side now tenth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Pressure has been building rapidly on the manager, who is now on a five-game winless run in the league. Things have reached boiling point among the fans, who made their feelings towards Martin abundantly clear in their latest home outing.

The Ibrox cauldron was described as ‘toxic’ and ‘volatile’ by former Rangers star Kevin Thomson, who was in attendance to deliver co-commentary. Since the defeat, Union Bears have issued a statement calling for the dismissal of Martin, along with CEO Patrick Stewart.

Rangers missed out on ‘obvious’ Russell Martin alternative

After sacking Philippe Clement, Rangers had identified Derek McInnes as a candidate for the next permanent manager at Ibrox. Following the arrival of Barry Fegruson on an interim basis, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that McInnes was on the shortlist, along with David Wagner.

Despite the interest in McInnes, the former Scotland international was poached by Hearts and he has been praised for the impact he’s had on the club.

The 54-year-old left his role with Kilmarnock after three-and-a-half years in May, with Hearts making their own change of personnel after a troublesome season.

Former Jambos star Ryan Stevenson has described McInnes’ appointment at Tynecastle Park as the ‘obvious’ choice for the club and has expressed his delight over Hearts signing him over Rangers.

“It was obvious to me that he was the best option,” Stevenson wrote for the Daily Record. “Maybe it was too obvious for the very people who like to make out as if football is more complicated than it really has to be. I’m just thrilled that Hearts got there in the end and did the right thing.

“He’s been brought up working under proper football men like Walter Smith and Archie Knox – guys who understood the game inside and out – and the education they gave was priceless.”

Rangers have missed a trick not signing Derek McInnes

Stevenson believes Rangers made a huge mistake not going for McInnes and that they won’t ‘have the courage’ to revisit their interest and try to bring him in from Hearts, especially with the club getting off to such a positive start to the season.

Had the Gers gotten their man, the 54-year-old has been backed to completely turn things around at Ibrox. However, with Martin’s days now seemingly numbered in Glasgow, Stevenson expects Rangers to get back in tough with Ferguson.

“Let’s be honest, Rangers should never have allowed that to happen,” Stevenson said of McInnes’ move to the Jambos.

“And even now, if they had the balls, they’d pay their own manager off and get on the phone to Tynecastle asking for the size of the compensation package. But they won’t.

“They should have made that move when Philippe Clement was being binned last season. But they didn’t. Derek should have been in the home dugout on Saturday. But he wasn’t.

“People might laugh but if Derek did take that job the first thing he would do is get back to suits and brown brogues. He’d drag the whole club straight back to what he remembered as a player and they’d be all the better for it.

“I don’t think they’ll have the courage to go down that road so the best bet for Rangers right now would be to go back to Barry Ferguson and ask him to take charge again. I suspect that’s what will happen when they pull the plug on Russell Martin.”

