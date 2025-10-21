Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has criticised the Rangers hierarchy | AFP via Getty Images

Simon Jordan has been critical of Rangers’ new ownership for their lack of organisation

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has launched a scathing attack on the new owners at Rangers and admits he’s surprised they aren’t handling affairs at Ibrox better based on their track record with Leeds United.

The 49ers Enterprises first got involved with Rangers towards the end of last season and swiftly made the decision to bring in Russell Martin as the long-term successor to Philippe Clement after club icon Barry Ferguson’s 15-match stint as interim manager. Martin’s stint at Rangers only lasted an embarrassingly short 123 days and 17 matches, with the Ibrox club only managing to win one of their opening seven league matches.

Most were in agreement that the decision to sack him was the correct one, but the manner of Rangers' decision to replace him didn’t appear to be the most organised or measured.

Danny Rohl’s appointment divides opinion despite his strong work at Sheffield Wednesday, He initially seemed to pull out the race but has changed his mind to land the top job at Govan. While the likes of Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat both failed to agree terms with the Ibrox side after prolonged discussions.

Simon Jordan slams Rangers hierarchy

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan is surprised at how Paraag Marathe and co are handling things at Rangers football club.

He expected a higher level of competency from the US based owners based on the fact they’ve already had experience at a big club in Leeds United.

“I’ve talked about the people in there, whether it’s Gretar Steinsson (49ers technical director), who’s a so-called de facto advisor for the 49ers that seems to be making lots of decisions,” Jordan said. “Or Kevin Thelwell, and the backdrop of everyone that seems to have worked with him. I mean, (Sean) Dyche didn’t want to work with him, did he?

“So there’s a constant theme about the sporting director that I don’t think people think much of him. I don’t, and it’s been echoed by those that worked with him previously. So, that then goes to the ownership model. I always made a case that the 49ers would know what they were doing.

“Not just because I wanted it to be the case, but because they’ve got experience. They own a very big club in Leeds United. Leeds United are a huge football club and come with similar pressures as Rangers do, scale and size, worldwide well-recognised football clubs with big histories. So I expect them to be able to translate. It appears to me that they don’t at this moment in time.

“It appears to me from the chief executive, to the sporting director, to the appointment of Russell Martin, to this situation. Where is this ‘best in class’?”

Can Danny Rohl turn things around at Rangers?

Danny Röhl has coached at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team but has only got two years of experience in management from his time at Sheffield Wednesday. In October 2023, he became the youngest manager in the Football League and joined the South Yorkshire side at a time when they were winless in 10 matches and seven points from safety.

It was the club’s worst ever start to a season and with unrest behind the scenes looked like an impossible job.However, he inspired the club to a great escape and secured survival on the final day against Sunderland. He stayed for one further year, guiding the club to a 12th place finish despite concerns off the pitch surrounding the players being paid on time and continuous protests against the club’s controversial owner.

Based on his track record, Rohl has proven that he’s adaptable tactically, a strong coach and a shrewd operator in the transfer market. He’s worked under big names and has so far always exceeded expectations. But he now faces the challenge of a much bigger weight of expectation, a first taste of European football and a requirement to win a significant number of matches to get the Light Blues back into contention for major trophies.

His journey starts in Norway against SK Brann in Europe before a first Ibrox outing at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday.