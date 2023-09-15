Key Rangers midfield duo to miss ‘three to four games’ as Michael Beale dealt fresh injury blow
Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell are facing a short injury layoff and will miss an important run of fixtures.
Rangers will be without the services of former Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell for the next “three of four games” through injury, boss Michael Beale has confirmed.
The midfield pair have sustained knee problems that will require a short spell on the sidelines, with Beale stating Dowell suffered a “strange reaction” to an exisiting injury that has ruled him out of action since August 22.
Both players are expected to miss an important run of matches, including Rangers’ Europa League group stage opener against Real Betis and the Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie against Livingston in the coming weeks.
Cantwell has been a key figure for Beale’s revamped side this season, starting all bar one of Rangers fixtures so far. However, the Englishman was forced off the pitch in the 81st minute during the Old Firm defeat to Celtic for treatment after a heavy challenge involving Hoops winger Daizen Maeda.
Following the defeat at Ibrox, a video clip of Cantwell wearing a leg brace in Glasgow airport circulated on social media, sparking concern among supporters.
Ahead of Saturday’s must-win visit to St Johnstone, Beale said: “Unfortunately, Todd (Cantwell) will miss the next three of four games as a result of the challenge towards the end of the game (against Celtic). Kieran (Dowell) is the same but other than that everyone else is fit and raring to go.
“Todd had a problem with his knee, he played on. We had to send him for a scan, we thought it might be worse than what it was. Kieran has had a strange reaction with his knee. He is out jogging but we have to see how that goes.”
Despite the fresh injury blow, Beale offered some positive news on the condition of attacking duo Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe. He commented: “The strongest team will play the next game. Tom is now fully fit, Roofe is in a really good place.”