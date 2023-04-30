The Light Blues have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ with the EFL Championship club to sign the 25-year-old.

Rangers have reportedly reached an agreement with Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell who looks set to become the Ibrox club’s first summer signing.

The out-of-contract playmaker has been strongly linked with the Light Blues in recent days and is a player Michael Beale has met face-to-face over the last few weeks as the Gers boss ramps up his end-of-season squad overhaul.

According to the Sunday Mail, the 25-year-old has agreed a three-year-deal until 2026 after holding successful talks and will join former Canaries team-mate Todd Cantwell in Glasgow when his current deal expires at Carrow Road. It’s claimed that Dowell has already passed a medical ahead of moving north and will put pen to paper imminently.

The attacking midfielder started his career in Everton’s youth academy and gained valuable first-team experience on loan at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic before transferring to Norwich on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.

He has contributed five goals and three assists in 25 appearances so far this season for the mid-table EFL Championship side but hasn’t featured since February after sustaining a knee ligament injury.

Norwich manager David Wagner refused to comment on Dowell’s future amid reports he was close to joining Rangers earlier this week. He stated: “I don’t like to speak about certain individuals, but I know what is going on behind the scenes. I don’t like to speak about Kieran (Dowell) or any other individuals where the contract runs out.”

Dowell is expected to be one of several new arrivals in Govan over the coming months, with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker also on Beale’s list of targets. The Englishman is actively trying to strengthen his squad ahead of next season following a disappointing campaign.

However, Beale won’t be plotting a raid on former club QPR after dimissing suggestions of a possible swoop for ex-Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, despite the player reportedly being keen on a move north of the border having worked under Beale and assistant coach Neil Banfield.

Speaking on Friday, Beale said: “There’s no truth in Chris Willock. I want to end that one there. Chris is a boy that I worked with and Neil’s worked with but QPR is a club close to our heart and we won’t be going there to try and take advantage of anything at that end. Chris is a QPR player. I would like to squad that one there where it is.

“I’ve been busy, I’ve been working hard but I’ve stopped the last couple of days because the game is important.”

