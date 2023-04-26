Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for Sunday’s blockbuster Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, with plenty at stake for the two Glasgow clubs.

Ahead of this weekend’s action at the national stadium, there are plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window edges closer. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Wednesday, April 26:

Celtic learn Moussa Dembele windfall fate

Celtic will miss out on a potential cash windfall with former striker Moussa Dembele expected to leave Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Another Lyon star whose contract is up this summer is Moussa Dembele.

The Parkhead club sold the French talisman for almost £20million in August 2018 and had inserted a sell-on clause, which is believed to be in the region of 10-15 per cent if and when Dembele decided to leave Lyon.

At one stage, the 26-year-old’s value had soared to a whopping £50m and he was linked with a switch to Premier League giants Manchester United, but he is now set to become a free agent this summer after Lyon failed to convince the player to commit his future to the club.

Dembele attracted transfer interest from Southampton and Aston Villa in January and it’s likely a queue of teams will be eyeing his signature after well-respected transfer specialiste Fabrizio Roman confirmed he will quit the French side having scored 70 goals in 171 games.

He tweeted: “Moussa Dembele will leave Olympique Lyon as free agent in the summer. No doubts, decision made and to be confirmed at the end of the season. Many clubs are keen on signing him on a free deal; Serie A and Premier League clubs included. Race is still very open.”

Rangers ‘line up’ pre-contract offer for Norwich City ace

Rangers are eyeing a summer move for Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, according to a report from Football Insider.

A former team-mate of Todd Cantwell, the Canaries star - currently sidelined through injury - was viewed as one of the brighest prospects in English football a few years ago and has spent the last three years at Carrow Road. He played an integral role in helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Gers boss Michael Beale was in the crowd as Norwich drew 1-1 with QPR last week and Rangers are now understood to be lining up a pre-contract offer for the 25-year-old who is out of contract this summer and available on a free transfer.

The ex-Everton youth product spent nearly six years on Merseyside, spending the majority of time time out on loan at clubs including Sheffield United, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

