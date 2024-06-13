The striker started both friendly matches and scored against Finland to claim his 33rd goal of a remarkable season for club and country. Named in the final squad for Euro 2024 as well. | SNS Group

The former Ibrox talisman is urging a small section of the Tartan Army to stop identifying flaws in the striker’s game

Kris Boyd is backing Scotland and Rangers-linked striker Lawrence Shankland to silence his Tartan Army doubters - with the Hearts goal machine ‘guaranteed’ to make his mark at Euro 2024.

A small section of the Tartan Army fanbase have raised concerns over 28-year-old’s international credentials, but ex-Ibrox talisman Boyd has thrown his weight behind the Jambos skipper by urging critics to lay off him ahead of Friday’s tournament opener against host nation Germany.

Shankland is in line to feature for Steve Clarke’s side in the curtain-raiser at the Allianz Arena in Munich after netting a remarkable 31 goals for the Gorgie club last season. The frontman notched his third international goal for the Scots in last week’s 2-2 draw with Finland in their final warm-up match after drawing a blank against Gibraltar a few days earlier.

He finds himself in direct competition with Southampton’s Che Adams for a starting berth, but is yet to fully win over a small group of Scotland supporters, despite his impressive scoring exploits in the Scottish Premiership. Some fans remain unconvinced Shankland has what it takes to lead the line at a major tournament.

Former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan recently issued a passionate defence of the centre forward and Boyd has echoed those thoughts by sending a blunt message to his critics insisting he will hit the goal trail on the biggest stage this summer.

He told Genting Casinos: “The more goals you score and the better player you become, people will always try to pick flaws in your game and that's what's happening with Lawrence at the moment. People are looking for flaws to have a go at.

