The Rangers hero was fizzing with what some Ibrox players put on show against Aberdeen.

Kris Boyd reckons that some Rangers players can’t play for the club again off the back of a draw at Aberdeen.

With a Europa League quarter final second leg with Athletic Bilbao in mind and the Premiership title race done as a competitive contest, interim manager Barry Ferguson made nine changes at Pittodrie. It allowed a host of lesser spotted stars and those who’ve had few minutes a chance to start.

They were 2-0 down by half time and a man less after Ross McCausland was sent off for two bookings. More established stars were subbed into the second half and eventually a draw was salvaged through Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi efforts.

Kris Boyd fillets Rangers flops

Danilo and Oscar Cortes were subbed at half time while centre-back Rafael Fernandes did not even make it that far after pulling up with injury. McCausland was sent off and others also failed to impress on another day of domestic dropped points. Boyd is adamant some should have played their last matches for the club but it’s Danilo’s price tag almost two years on from his move from Feyenoord that leaves him truly stunned.

He said on Sky Sports: "On this performance some of these Rangers players should never be seen again. Some of the performances in this first half have been an absolute embarrassment. Danilo, £5million? Wow. So many Rangers players out there are passive and it's not been good enough."

Ferguson reaction

The caretaker praised the way his side fought back into the match ahead of Thursday’s pressure cooker Euro tie, which stands at 0-0 after leg one. He told Rangers TV: “We wanted to come here and get the three points, but we made it hard for ourselves conceding a sloppy goal and getting a man sent off.

“We never make it easy for ourselves if I am being honest, and I had to again make changes at half time. I thought in the second half they again showed character, desire, they fought for one another, and I thought in the end we deserved the point. It is all about winning at Rangers, are we happy? No not really, because we want the three points, but we will take it in terms of the circumstances in the game giving away goals and sending off.

“I spoke to Ross, he understands, once you get a booking you can't fly into tackles like that, so he’ll need to learn quickly. At the stage when he got booked, he had a couple of challenges and then got booked and I am thinking I should’ve maybe taken the responsibility and taken him off. I was thinking about it but I was too late with that, so I’ll take a bit of blame and responsibility in that one.

“In the first half we were a bit passive at times, but it is difficult when you are trying to shuffle the pack during the game but when you get them in the dressing room, and you explain what you are looking for I thought in the second half we were good.”