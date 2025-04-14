Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic right now.

Rangers have continental dreams on their mind - as Celtic close in on yet another title.

First in action over the weekend was the Hoops and they hammered Kilmarnock 5-1. It looked as if they would mathematically secure the Premiership once again but Rangers came back from two goals down at Aberdeen to draw 2-2 in the final moments of the game.

Their attentions are firmly on a Europa League last eight second leg with Athletic Bilbao midweek, while Celtic are looking ahead to a Scottish Cup semi final against St Johnstone. Here’s the latest news regarding both clubs.

Possible Old Firm date

League chiefs are now hard at work devising over where to put the next Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic, which will be held at Ibrox. There are a number of permutations to take into account, with matchday 38 not going to happen as that is almost certainly going to be trophy day at Parkhead.

For security reasons, a midweek card in matchday 37 will also want to be avoided, as will be the case for matchday 34 where Celtic can secure glory with even a draw. According to the Daily Record, “ that leaves us with the weekends of May 3/4 and May 10/11 as the only realistic options.

Rangers coach temper spotted

An Ibrox’s coach has had his rage pointed out live on air via Sportsound. Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson was on duty for the BBC for the draw at Pittodrie when Neil McCann was booked, having recently returned to his former club to help out interim gaffer Ferguson. Oday Dabbagh’s attempts to win a foul wound McCann up and his reaction prompted a yellow. Thompson couldn’t resist a cheeky dig, saying: “He's an angry wee man, isn't he? I'm assuming it's because he thought Dabbagh was play-acting.”

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin felt it was a game that got away from his side who were 2-0 and cruising at one stage. He said to Clyde 1: "There was a lot of frustration when you think about how the game went and how the game was,. You feel like you lose a game when this happens in the last second of the game. I think the first half was really good. The second half, when they play so low and wait for transitions, we get more time on the ball, we get passive and we start playing to each other instead of keep attacking the box. That's the worst thing you can do in these kind of games.

"You have to attack them much more and go for 3-1 instead of unconsciously thinking about defending 2-1. We have to do much better."

Ferguson, who made nine changes to his team, added : "I think you can see who wasn't in the squad, I just need to wait and see their reaction over the next couple of days. I'll find out Monday, Tuesday at the latest. But I'm not going to take any chances. You're never 100 per cent when you play games of football, but I need people as close to that because we know how difficult it's going to be (vs Bilbao)."