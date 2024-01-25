There are now just five points separating Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following Philippe Clement side's 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road last night. Ridvan Yilmaz - who had been anticipated to leave Glasgow this month - opened up the scoring after 30 minutes with Todd Cantwell doubling the visitor's advantage just over 15 minutes later.

The Gers victory was then secured when Cyriel Dessers fired home Rangers third goal of the match and with one match in hand, Clement's side are just five points away from their city rivals who will take on Ross County this weekend in the hope of stretching that gap once more.

Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which will see the Hoops in action for the first time since 2 January and Rangers head through to face St Mirren at the Paisley stadium, here is where the odds have placed the Old Firm to finish come May 2024...

