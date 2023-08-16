Leeds United and West Brom ‘racing’ to sign Rangers linked defender

Millwall’s Jake Cooper seems to have a lot of transfer interest this summer (Pic: Getty)

Rangers are now just one two legged tie away from reaching the UEFA Champions League group stages having beaten Servette of Switzerland 3-2 on aggregate.

They will now face familiar opposition in PSV Eindhoven as Michael Beale’s side look to join Glasgow rivals Celtic in the groups once again. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for another two weeks and time is running out for clubs to get deals over the line.

That is reflected by the news that EFL Championship clubs Leeds United and West Brom are ‘racing’ to land the signature of a defender who has also been linked with a move to Ibrox in recent weeks. Per a report from Football Insider, the Whites and the Baggies have joined the Gers in the chase for Millwall centre back Jake Cooper.

The article claims that the 28-year old’s duitors are looking to land him for a ‘cut price’ fee as he enters the final year of his contract at The Den. Rangers are credited with a ‘long term’ interest in signing the former Reading man.

Cooper is now in his sixth season with Millwall having signed for them in 2017 and has been a regular part of the first team ever since. He has made over 250 appearances for the Lions in that time and was previously capped by England up to Under 20 level earlier in his playing career.