The latest news regarding a possible Rangers takeover by a wing of the San Francisco 49ers.

Revoultion could be on the way at Rangers as fresh investment from America could be on the way.

The San Francisco 49ers' investment wing are already involved in UK football south of the border at Leeds United but now they could look to try their hand in Scotland. Rangers could be the recipients of this investment with a full blown takeover in the works at Ibrox as they look to get back on an even keel domestically.

Celtic have been the rampant force in Scottish football for over a decade and while they have had success in Europe plus won the league in 2021, they haven’t got close to the Hoops on a consistent basis. Now prospective new owners may acquire more than 50% of the Rangers shares while taking on its debt, of which much of it is owed to former chairman John Bennett.

Here are the latest pieces of news with regards the Rangers takeover.

Leeds United promise

A man key to all of this is Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe. The 49ers bought a 15% stake at Leeds in 2018, increasing that to 44% in 2021 and while they had some board level involvement in that time, they started to call the shots proper in July 2023 after a takeover at Elland Road. Its’ reported in the Daily Record that the Scottish FA won’t stand in the way of a buyout by the NFL franchise and that will include a possible seat for Marathe on a new-look Ibrox board.

This will not hinge on whether or not he shifts from power at Leeds United, however. It’s stated “Sources down south believe Marathe’s legal team have already given him cast iron assurances that his position at the head of the Elland Road boardroom will not interfere with his ambitions to bring Rangers under the 49ers’ wing. “

Celtic flashback

Meanwhile, former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has been left with a flashback to the Fergus McCann era at Parkhead with regards a 49ers revolution at Ibrox. McCann completed a major overhaul at Celtic which has set them up for years worth of Trebles and trophies galore. Wilson can see why the comparison is being made.

He told Clyde 1 SSB: “Being a Celtic fan at that time, there wasn’t much to celebrate. Then everything seemed to be on the up with the new stadium, and glamorous signings coming in. The club did change and pretty swiftly at that, to actually compete with Rangers. It was a whole club altogether in six years. There might still be time until Rangers get back to their sparkling best, but you can see the comparison.”