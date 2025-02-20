Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NFL giants’ investment arm are part of an American consortium in advanced discussions with Rangers over a game-changing takeover bid

The news surrounding a potential multi-million pound Rangers takeover has reached fever pitch among the Ibrox fanbase with 49ers Enterprises in advanced discussions to buy the club.

Light Blues supporters have long been demanding change at the top table, with the prospect of it now actually taking effect one that has brought understandable excitement.

One Premiership title in almost 13 years since their financial implosion, numerous managerial changes and more cash being lost has proved difficult for fans to accept, with their arch rivals Celtic dominating the domestic scene in Scotland.

Comparisons have already been drawn to the San Francisco 49ers, but the groups’ flagship sporting investment makes little sense due to operating in a completely different world due to their staggering wage bill and Gers supporters are better looking to English Championship side Leeds United as a more relevant entity.

However, to give fans an insight into the financial power of their potential new overlords, GlasgowWorld has compiled a list of the top 25 highest earning 49ers players per annum based on their current roster:

25 - Jake Moody - ($1,205,473)

24 - Ji’Ayir Brown - ($1,226,320)

23 - Eric Saubert - ($1,263,162)

22 - Rock Ya-Sin - ($1,292,000)

21 - Taybor Pepper - ($1,300,000)

20 - Brandon Allen - ($1,540,000)

19 - Chris Conley - ($1,150,000)

18 - Isaac Yiadom - ($1,900,000)

17 - Jordan Elliott - ($2,140,000)

16 - Joshua Dobbs - ($2,250,000)

15 - Ricky Pearsall - ($2,279,709)

14 - Jauan Jennings - ($2,774,941)

13 - Colton McKivitz - ($2,963,000)

12 - Maliek Collins - ($3,038,588)

11 - Yetur Gross-Matos - ($3,238,000)

10 - Jake Brendel - ($3,260,000)

9 - Leonard Floyd - ($3,418,000)

8 - Kyle Juszczyk - ($3,606,750)

7 - Deommodore Lenoir - ($4,874,368)

6- Talanoa Hufanga - ($4,950,038)

5 - George Kittle - ($12,204,575)

4 - Deebo Samuel - ($12,556,165)

3 - Fred Warner - ($12,649,000)

2 - Nick Bosa - ($14,671,000)

1 - Charvarius Ward ($18,401,000)