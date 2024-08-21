Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images | Getty Images

The 12-capped Wales international is edging towards the Ibrox departure lounge

Leeds United are ready to step up their transfer interest in Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo as they look braced to lose out on signing Jonathan Rowe, according to reports.

Football Insider claim the Yorkshire giants are preparing a formal offer for the 12-capped Wales international as manager Daniel Farke added his name back on a shortlist of attacking targets, having previously admired the 23-year-old during his time in charge of Norwich.

The Whites have endured a difficult summer window, losing several key stars after missing out on securing promotion back to the English Premier League, with Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter among the high-profile departures. A list of potential replacements have been drafted up in recent weeks, with Norwich star Rowe supposedly their first-choice target. However, it appears that Ligue 1 side Marseille are in pole position to secure his services after tabled a £13.5million bid.

With Leeds now increasingly likely to miss out on Rowe’s signature, Elland Road boss Farke still has money to spend as he desperately searches for top-rate additions. And he views Gers wide man Matondo as a perfect alternative, with the club now in a position to progress their interest by testing Rangers resolve with an official approach.

It was reported earlier this month that Rangers are open to offers for the player after failing to qualify for the Champions League and there is a firm belief on Leeds’ end that a deal can be done in time before the August 30th deadline.

Philippe Clement could now look to cash in on the former Schalke ace who has been used regularly off the bench under the Belgian this season, with the majority of his first-team action last season also coming as a substitute. Matondo has spent two years in Glasgow, notching six goals and four assists in 31 games last term.

He was once described as “electrifying” by ex-national team boss and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs due to his pacey and skilful attributes. It’s thought that Leeds are also interested in a host of other wingers, but with Matondo expecting to leave Ibrox in the near future, Leeds could act quickly to get him on board ahead of Friday's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.