Hamza Igamane is expected to leave Rangers this summer as Celtic receive a key transfer boost

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French heavyweights Lille have agreed personal terms with 16-goal Rangers forward Hamza Igamane as they edge closer to a deal to sign one of Scottish football’s most sought-after young forwards.

Lille are currently in the process of a rebuild after a fifth place finish in Ligue 1 saw them narrowly miss out on Champions League qualification on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern France based outfit are also bracing themselves for their first season without top goalscorer Jonathan David after the Canadian made the decision to leave the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on a free transfer after five incredible seasons with the club.

Lille edge closer to Hamza Igamane signing

Sacha Tavolieri, a Belgian football journalist, who specialises in reporting on French football, confirmed Igamane is Lille’s main target to replace Jonathan David in attack next season.

He posted on X: “LOSC has chosen Hamza Igamane as Jo David’s replacement! A decisive meeting was held this Wednesday, during which Igamane agreed to personal terms.LOSC is in talks with Rangers FC to reach a deal.”

News of Igamane’s potential departure will come as a huge blow to Rangers as they try and build a team which can compete with the might of Celtic in next season’s title race. However, Rangers are unlikely to allow Igamane, who arrived from AS Far for just £1.7m last summer, to leave on the cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow World understands that Rangers will seek a figure of around £20m for the Moroccan international amid reports that Marseille, Lazio and Everton are all also interested.

Celtic handed key chance to sign Aston Villa gem

Premier League heavyweights Aston Villa have reportedly confirmed their desire to sell talented young forward Louie Barry this summer, according to HullLive.

The West Midlands outfit need to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and are expected to sell a number of their key stars before 30 June. Barry has been on the books at Aston Villa since 2021 after previously having stints in the Barcelona and West Brom academy and is classed as a homegrown player, meaning Villa could make 100 percent profit from any potential sale.

The 22-year-old, who can play as both a striker and a winger is yet to make a top-flight appearance at Villa Park but has shown signs of promise in several loan spells at Football League level. The most successful of those came in the first half of last season with Stockport County when he registered 15 goals and two assists from 23 appearances in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry was the subject of strong interest from Celtic before his loan move to Hull City in January, but he failed to make a strong impact on Humberside due to injury which limited him to four appearances. Celtic are expected to keep close tabs on Barry’s availability this summer and are thought to be weighing up a potential offer for the England Under-18 international.