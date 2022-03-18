Lowdown on Rangers’ potential Europa League quarter-final and semi-final opponents

Scott Arfield of Rangers celebrates after progressing through the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg Two match between Crvena Zvezda and Rangers FC at Rajko Mitic Stadium on March 17, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Rangers fans will be dreaming of reaching their first European final since 2008 ahead of today’s Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ended their last-16 hoodoo by knocking out Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggerate, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat to the Serbian champions in the second leg at the hostile Rajko Mitic Stadium last night.
So who can the Ibrox club face next? The Light Blues have faced RB Leipzig, Braga and Lyon in European competition in recent seasons, while there is a Battle of Britain clash and a five-time Champions League winners also in the draw.
GlasgowWorld provides the lowdown of Rangers’ potential opponents and key players to watch out for:
ATALANTA (Italy)
Domestic League Position - Serie A (6th)
Head Coach - Gian Piero Gasperini
Ground - Gewiss Stadium (21, 747)
Star Players - Merih Demiral, Ruslan Malinvoski, Marten De Roon, Davide Zappacosta, Josip Ilicic
Top Scorer - Duvan Zapata
BARCELONA (Spain)
Domestic League Position - La Liga (3rd)
Head Coach - Xavi
Ground - Camp Nou (99, 354)
Star Players - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Dani Alves
Top Scorer - Memphis Depay
WEST HAM UNITED (England)
Domestic League Position - Premier League (6th)
Head Coach - David Moyes
Ground - London Stadium (60,000)
Star Players - Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Manuel Lanzini
Top Scorer - Jarrod Bowen
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS (France)
Domestic League Position - Ligue 1 (10th)
Head Coach - Peter Bosz
Ground - Groupama Stadium (59, 186)
Star Players - Moussa Dembele, Karl-Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Jerome Boateng, Houssem Aouar
Top Scorer - Karl-Toko Ekambi
S.C. BRAGA (Portugal)
Domestic League Position - Primeira Liga (4th)
Head Coach - Carlos Carvalhal
Ground - Estadio Municipal de Braga (30, 360)
Star Players - Ricardo Horta, Vitinha Galeno, Abel Ruiz, Paulo Oliveira, Matheus
Top Scorer - Ricardo Horta
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (Germany)
Domestic League Position - Bundesliga (9th)
Head Coach - Oliver Glasner
Ground - Deutsche Bank Park (51, 500)
Star Players - Filip Kostic, Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Timothy Chandler, Daichi Kamada
Top Scorer - Rafael Borre
RB LEIPZIG (Germany)
Domestic League Position - Bundesliga (4th)
Head Coach - Domenico Tedesco
Ground - Red Bull Arena (47, 069)
Star Players - Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl
Top Scorer - Christopher Nkunku