The Light Blues became the first side to take points of the unbeaten Group A winners

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was delighted his Rangers side stuck to their game plan against Lyon and sent out a positive message after securing a 1-1 draw in the final game of their Europa League group campaign.

The result ensured the Ibrox club became the first team to take points off the unbeaten Group A winners and Van Bronckhorst admitted there was plenty for him to be pleased about against a top-level opponent.

He said: “Overall I’m very happy with the performance, especially away from home in Europe which can be really tough.

“We faced a tough opponent but we were very brave. When we had the ball we liked to play a possession game from the back. Many times we had the right solutions.

“We were dominant but in the second half we didn’t create so many chances. Lyon had some chances but I’m very happy with the message we sent out as a team.

“We came here not to defend, we came here to play our game and develop our team.

“It’s only my fifth game in charge with this team and I’m happy they are picking up my style of play, so in that aspect I'm pleased with the performance.

“We are flying straight back to Scotland and only have two days to prepare for the next game but we’re used to it. We’ll do everything we can to rest and recover fully and then start to prepare tactically for Hearts.

“It will be a tough game away for us but I’m confident about my team after the performance we had here.”

Scott Wright was thrilled to mark his first appearance under new manager Van Bronckhorst with a goal and reckons the Light Blues merited more than a point from the game.

Rangers players celebrate Scott Wright's opener in the 1-1 draw in Lyon (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

He told Rangers TV: “I thought it was a really good game, two very good teams.

“It’s a come place to come but we wanted to try to control as much of the game as we could, show that we could control possession and be brave on the ball and I thought we did that for large spells.

“I saw the play building up on the left-hand side, so I picked my position on the edge of the box. Glen has done great to chalk back and pick me out and thankfully my shot took a deflection and went in the back of the net.