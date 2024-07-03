A general view of Ibrox Stadium

The latest on Rangers' search for a new temporary home amid ongoing Ibrox work delays

Rangers are reportedly set to strike a deal with the Scottish FA to play their home matches temporarily at Hampden Park for the start of the new season.

The Ibrox club were in crisis mode last month when it emerged that former CEO James Bisgrove had botched the planning of summer renovation works on the Copland Road stand before quitting his role somewhat hastily after accepting a new job in Saudi Arabia. It became clear that the stadium would not be deemed fit for purpose for the opening games of the Scottish Premiership campaign, as well as their Champions League qualifiers.

And Bisgrove’s “betrayal” has left club chairman John Bennett facing a race against the clock to try to find an alternative venue to meet the demand of the 50,000 strong Gers home support until their own stadium can be reopened to the public. Bennett has already held talks with Scottish Rugby officials over the possibility of renting out BT Murrayfield - which will play host to Rangers pre-season glamour friendly with Manchester United later this month - and it’s claimed those discussions remain ongoing with the 67,000 capacity ground considered as a viable option.

Works being carried out on Ibrox Stadium have been delayed, according to Rangers officials | Lewis Anderson

However, according to the Daily Record, the national stadium has been put forward as an alternative solution to relocate Philippe Clement’s side to the home of Scottish football in Mount Florida. That move appears to have gathered momentum over the course of the last fortnight, despite conversations with the SFA being described as ‘extremely complicated’. But the Gers are confident an agreement could be signed off as early as next week.

SFA president Mike Mulraney and chief executive Ian Maxwell are understood to be keen to facilitate the contingency plan despite original concerns that a new relayed pitch following P!nk’s concert recently might not be ready for the start of the domestic season. No date has been confirmed for Ibrox being available again, with the club likely to speed up the progress of a return to their own venue by opening three stands to accommodate their own fans before the current works are fully completed.