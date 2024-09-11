Jim Gillespie, left, has been linked with the Rangers CEO role. | SNS Group

Jim Gillespie has withdrawn from the race to be appointed Rangers chief executive

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie has been ruled out of the running to become Rangers' new chief executive.

Various reports last month claimed the Ibrox club has targeted the 46-year-old to in their search to appoint James Bisgrove’s successor following his shock move to the Middle East in June. It’s understood that discussions over a potential switch to Govan reached an advanced stage, with Gillespie expected to accept the vacant role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Daily Mail have revealed that lifelong Gers supporter and experienced operator in SPFL boardrooms Gillespie - who is CEO of Renfrewshire children’s charity Kibble - will no longer come under consideration for the post.

Former Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove left the club for a move to Saudi Arabia | Getty Images

Rangers chairman John Bennett will now go revert back to the drawing board as he continues to hunt for a replacement to fill the key position after Bisgrove left club chiefs stunned by his sudden exit for Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah. The ongoing search for a new chief executive was put to one side briefly while Bennett dealt with the fall-out from delayed building work on the Copland Road stand.

Speaking earlier this summer, Bennett told the club’s official media channels how that setback had impacted on the search. He admitted: “I wouldn’t say that absolutely everything was parked when I got this call in June that we had this materials delay to the stand project, but it kind of was like that. The first priority was dealing with that. So everything else was kind of slowed down, but that’s been my other objective, to get that delivered, and I hope to have some news pretty soon about our CEO.”

Gillespie joined the St Mirren board in March 2020 after Kibble completed a 27.5 per cent purchase of the Paisley club. He was credited with bringing ‘a wealth of experience t Director level in leadership and business transformation, with comprehensive skills in innovation and entrepreneurship.’ He strengthened his CV further by receiving two awards at the annual Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland Awards and was previously named regional director of the year for Glasgow and the West in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Clement’s side return to domestic action against newly-promoted Dundee United this weekend as they look to bounce back from a dismal derby defeat to Celtic. The Gers are scheduled to vacate their temporary home at Hampden Park and return to Ibrox for their home game against Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup on September 21.