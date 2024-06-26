'A great honour' - Former Rangers supremo James Bisgrove confirms move to Saudi Pro League side as CEO
Former Rangers chief James Bisgrove has been confirmed as the newly-appointed CEO of Al-Qadsiah Saudi Club.
The ex-Ibrox supremo quit his role in Glasgow earlier this month to accept the offer of a lucrative role in the Middle East and the Saudi Pro League side have now announced him as their new chief executive this morning.
Gers chairman John Bennett is currently looking to fill the role vacated by Bisgrove temporarily, with Hearts' CEO Andrew McKinlay understood to be one of the early front-runners to be offered the position longer term.
A club statement read: “The Board of Directors of Al Qadsiah Club, led by Chairman Mr. Bader Al-Raziza, has announced the appointment of MR. James Bisgrove as the new CEO of the club. This appointment is intended to bolster the club's administrative capabilities and experience, as Bisgrove takes over from the previous president, Nayef Al Saheb.
“James Bisgrove brings a wealth of experience, having held various high-level leadership positions across different sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO and Board Member of the Scottish club Rangers. Prior to that, he was the head of Sponsorship for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League from 2016 to 2019, during which he played a key role in driving positive changes and developments.
“The Board of Directors of Al Qadsiah Club Company has expressed its confidence in James Bisgrove's ability to collaborate effectively towards achieving the strategic objectives of the esteemed Al Qadsiah Club and bringing joy to its dedicated fan base.”
Sharing the news on his Linkedin profile, Bisgrove commented: “It’s a great honour to join Al-Qadsiah Saudi Club نادي القادسية السعودي as CEO and lead the club in its return to the Saudi Pro League (SPL). With the backing of our owner, aramco the Chairman, the Al-Qadsiah Saudi Club نادي القادسية السعودي Board and our loyal supporters, the club is at the start of an exciting and ambitious growth journey. Together with all our staff, we will work relentlessly to achieve our strategic and sporting ambitions to ensure this great and historic community club thrives both on and off the field in the years come!”
