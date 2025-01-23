Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As an aspiring young footballer, Matt Busby was ignored by Celtic but popped up on Rangers’ transfer radar

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Matt Busby will always be an iconic figure in Manchester United’s successful and storied history. The man who famously transformed the Red Devils into one of the greatest clubs in world football.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of his passing and while there was a Manchester United before Busby, the club bore very little comparison to the one that now occupies Sir Matt Busby Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considered as one of the greatest managers of all-time, Busby led the Red Devils to numerous successes, including the first European Cup triumph for an English club in 1968. He also developed young players such as Bobby Charlton that were renowned as the “Busby Babes” and famously rebuilt the team after the devastating Munich Air Disaster.

However, one thing many avid followers of Manchester United forget is Busby’s previous link to Rangers. With both sides preparing to go head-to-head in a crucial Europa League clash at Old Trafford tonight, Busby’s story is one of triumph, tragedy, and perseverance.

Born in the small Lanarkshire mining village of Orbiston in 1909, Busby was an aspiring young football who was overlooked by Celtic even though he was a Catholic because he had spoken and tried out for Rangers after being scouted.

He went on trial with the Ibrox club at the age of 17, but was denied the chance to sign for the Glasgow giants when they were made aware of his religion. Once arch rivals Celtic found out that he had been close to putting pen to paper, club officials weren’t impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film director Johnny Owen - director of ‘The Three Kings’ documentary which charts the incredible story of how three men (Busby, Jock Stein and Bill Shankly) born within a 30 mile radius of each other, grew up to become lifelong friends and three of the most influential managers in football history - told GlasgowWorld what he discovered about Busby’s involvement with Rangers.

“From what I learned, Sir Matt Busby grew up a Celtic fan being of Irish descent. He was spotted by Rangers scouts and they were interested in signing him until they found out he was a Catholic. The confusion at the time surrounded that Celtic thought that because Rangers had expressed an interest, Celtic didn’t want to go anywhere near him until it was too late.

“By which time Manchester City came in and he signed for them on a one-year contract worth £5 per week! Celtic then submitted an offer after he had signed and his brother said he was in tears as he left for Manchester - and was dreadfully homesick at first - but he got through it, and it became his heaven!”