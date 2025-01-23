Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is how we think Rangers will line up against Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford

A mouth-watering cross-border Europa League clash between English giants Manchester United and Rangers lies in store at Old Trafford this evening - with so much on the line for both clubs.

Philippe Clement’s side are arguably catching the Premier League big guns at an ideal time after Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim slaughtered his players by described them “possibly the worst team” in the club’s history following a fourth home defeat in five games at the weekend.

They head into the penultimate matchday in seventh place in the 36-team League Phase standings, one point and once place ahead of Rangers as both teams eye a top-eight spot.

On the back of three straight wins, Kris Boyd believes his old club have a golden opportunity to pile more misery on United. But he concedes it will still be a step up in quality compared to the calibre of opposition they’re used to facing domestically.

“I think when you look at Rangers, their away form in Europe has been very good,” Boyd stated. “It will be a different challenge going to Old Trafford, there's no doubt about that.

“Manchester United are struggling, there's no getting away from it. That assessment from Ruben Amorim... a lot of people are questioning why the manager has said that, but a lot of what he's said is probably true. That's the scary part of it. You look at Manchester United and they just seem to be all over the place.

“For Rangers, it's an opportunity to go and maybe get something. For all that Manchester United have been struggling in the Premier League, it is a step up for for Rangers. They showed against Tottenham Hotspur that they can cause problems but that was at home.

“Away from home in Europe, they've been good. Away from home in the Scottish Premiership, they have been really poor. So it depends on what Rangers team turns up to know how hard a game that Manchester United are going to have.”

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte; Raskin, Barron; Bajrami, Cerny, Yilmaz; Igamane.

Subs: Kelly (GK), Dessers, Lawrence, Dowell, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio, Hutton.