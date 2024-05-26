The manager is in demand from clubs like Chelsea and Man Utd, but a Rangers warning has landed.

Kieran McKenna has been told to look at Steven Gerrard’s post-Rangers fortunes when looking at his next step.

The Ipswich Town head coach has impressed in inspiring the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League. Managerial merry-go-round season is in full swing down south, with Man Utd and Chelsea amongst those hunting new head coaches.

McKenna has been linked with both clubs plus Brighton, but Robbie Savage has pointed him towards Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool icon left Rangers months after winning the Premiership title in 2021, moving to Aston Villa for a crack at the Premier League and lasting less than a year.

He’s now in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq and the pundit says that’s a warning for what can happen when moving too soon. Savage wrote in the Daily Mirror: “Kieran McKenna is a wanted man after leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions. He is on the shortlists for the vacancies at Chelsea, Brighton and - if Erik ten Hag leaves Old Trafford after the FA Cup final - Manchester United.

“It must be nice to be wanted by so many prospective employers, but I hope McKenna chooses his next move carefully. If he remains a Tractor Boy and they make a good fist of their return to the Premier League, his stock will rise even higher.

“If McKenna (right) goes to Chelsea, it might be a short-lived appointment based on the Blues' record of hiring-and-firing under Todd Boehly's ownership. If he goes to Brighton, what can he realistically hope to achieve that Roberto De Zerbi could not deliver at the Amex? In his shoes, if he gets the chance, I would go back to United, where he cut his teeth as an impressive young coach, to show he is now ready for one of the biggest jobs in world football.

