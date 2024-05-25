Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers

Celtic and Rangers have reportedly got their sights set on the same summer transfer target.

After the Scottish Premiership title battle and their meeting in the Scottish Cup final, Celtic and Rangers will look ahead to their business on the summer transfer window. While the two Glasgow juggernauts have battled it out on the pitch, they now find themselves locking horns over targets on the transfer market. Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with interest in a big figure in Scotland’s top flight but they aren’t alone in the running either.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is hot property right now after a stunning season in front of goal. The 24-year-old contributed a total of 25 goals and four assists for the Dons across all competitions and finished the Premiership season as the joint-fourth highest goalscorer.

With 16 goals to his name in the league alone, Miovksi tied with Rangers Cyriel Dessers, behind only James Tavernier, Matt O’Riley and Lawrence Shankland, who blew away the opposition with his 24 goals.

Miovski signed for Aberdeen back in 2022 from MTK Budapest and he is now heavily linked to a new move with two years left on his contract. According to Mail Sport, interest outside of Scotland is growing and Premier League promotion hopefuls Southampton have entered the running, along with Serie A side Bologna. The figure quoted for Miovski’s signature is £6 million, which could change certain club’s approaches towards the goal-getter.

The North Macedonia international is expected to leave Pittodrie this summer amid the heavy interest but right now it remains to be seen which club will come out on top. Despite reports linking both Celtic and Rangers to Miovski, the report claims that Bologna and Southampton are the clubs ‘showing the most interest’.

Bologna could stand the best chance at signing the 24-year-old this summer, having already enjoyed success snapping up now Brentford star Aaron Hickey from Hearts and their previous business with Aberdeen signing Lewis Ferguson. I Rossoblù could set to lose striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer and have been scouring the market for replacements, which is where the interest in Miovski comes in.

Southampton are due to fight for their place in the Premier League this weekend when they take on Leeds United in the Championship play-off final. If they are unsuccessful, it could impact their approach in the transfer window, meanwhile Feyenoord have also been linked to the Aberdeen forward, but a move has been ruled ‘unlikely’.