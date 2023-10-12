Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers continue their search for a new manager after they parted ways with Michael Beale following his tough start to the Scottish Premiership season. Speculation over who will take the job is one of the hottest topics in the league right now as fans wonder whether the Gers can kick up their form and chase down runaway league leaders and bitter rivals Celtic.

The Hoops are yet to lose a match this season and top the table with a seven point lead as they eye up another title. Brendan Rodgers is already eyeing up new recruits to bolster his squad after returning to the club this summer. Here’s a look at some of the latest news updates and rumours surrounding both Glasgow sides.

Manager makes ‘late play’ for Rangers job

Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat have been the leading names surrounding the vacant manager position over at Ibrox. Clement has emerged as the running favourite and bookmakers recently suspended betting odds for the next head coach, however a surprise last minute candidate has emerged.

According to TEAMtalk, Croatian manager Nenad Bjelica has made a ‘late play’ for the Rangers job, having left his position at Trabzonspor earlier this week. He took on the role back in April but was dismissed and he is now looking for a new role as soon as possible. The report claims that Bjelica has requested an opportunity to speak to the Rangers board but it seems unlikely any talks will be held as the Gers are now into the ‘final stages’ of bringing in their replacement for Beale.

Midfielder ‘of interest’ to Celtic

Celtic have their eye on the Korean market once again as reports have linked them to Jeong Ho-yeon of Gwangju FC. The 23-year-old midfielder was recently granted military exemption at the Asian Games and is said to be open to move to Europe.