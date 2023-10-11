Rangers next manager talks stall after fresh update despite ‘concrete proposal’

The talks surrounding who will become the new Rangers manager remain ongoing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spotlight remains firmly fixed on Rangers and who they will bring over the threshold as their new permanent manager. Right now, Steven Davis is keeping the seat warm following the recent sacking of Michael Beale, but there are plenty of rumours swirling around who will come in to take over at the hilt.

Beale was dismissed after the Gers suffered a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at the end of September, seeing them drop to third in the table behind St Mirren. They have since leapfrogged back into second place but only on goal difference, and the seven-point gap between them and rivals Celtic remains slightly concerning.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some bookmakers recently suspended odds for the next full-time Rangers head coach after a ‘flurry of bets’ flooded in to back former Genk and Monaco boss Philippe Clement for the job.

Kevin Muscat, Clement, Scott Parker and Pascal Jansen were also named on the final shortlist but Clement has appeared to have taken pole position for the job. However, contrasting reports have emerged and there might still be a way to go before Rangers can unveil their new gaffer.

Reports claimed Clement was due to fly out to Scotland and hold talks with the club to discuss terms, but Rangers Review journalist Chris Jack tweeted on Tuesday that Clement ‘would not be arriving in Glasgow’ that night. He also said that the club ‘have not made a final decision on any candidate’ and talks regarding their next appointment ‘are ongoing.’