Michael Beale has distanced himself from reports he could be lining up a summer transfer swoop for Harry Souttar - younger brother of Rangers defender John.

The towering centre-back joined the Premier League side under current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in the January window of this year as part of a £15million move from Stoke City.

However, his spell at the King Power Stadium hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the Australian international an unused substitute in their opening EFL Championship clash against Coventry at the weekend. He was then left out of the matchday squad by head coach Enzo Maresca for last night’s EFL Cup tie with Burton Albion.

According to talkSPORT reporter Geoff Peters, the Ibrox side are looking to explore a possible loan deal, with the club unable to finalise a permanent transfer due to his lofty wage package. He claims there is also interest from other clubs in the 24-year-old.

That led Beale to address speculation around whether he was trying to sign Souttar on a temporary basis following his side’s 2-1 Champions League qualifying victory over 10-man Servette.

He said: “Harry Souttar - there might be a bit of lazy stuff around that because his brother plays for us and I believe he follows our club. If there is any news on that, you’ll be the first to know.”

Beale also dismissed rumours on social media that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz had been told he could leave the club this summer. “There is nothing to report this evening,” he admitted. “Ridvan is very happy. He’s lost his best mate Fashion Sakala, but outside that, he’s happy and will return to training next week.”