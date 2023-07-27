Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed he doesn’t expect deals for Feyenoord striker Danilo and LAFC attacking midfielder Jose Cifuentes to be concluded until the start of next week.

The Light Blues boss has already brought SEVEN new signings to Ibrox so far this summer, with Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and the returning Leon Balogun all putting pen-to-paper, while forward Abdallah Sima has joined on loan from Premier League side Brighton.

Now the Gers are poised to land another two long-term targets as Brazilian attacker Danilo and all-action Ecuador international Cifuentes - who has already agreed a pre-contract - prepare to commit their futures to the club. The latter will require a work permit before he is allowed to link up with the squad.

Michael Beale, manager of Rangers watches on from the Ibrox dugout

The Englishman remained upbeat about where his side are and how the club’s summer reinforcements have adjusted to their new surroundings ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season after their latest 3-1 friendly defeat at home to Greek outfit Olympiacos on Wednesday night.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Beale also confirmed the transfer fee being quoted in his pursuit to sign Danilo is “nowhere near” what has been reported as he responded to claims that the 24-year-old will earn £45,000 per week in Govan.

He stated: “I get that as soon as we play everyone wants it to look shiny and fantastic. We will be okay, we just need to keep moving in the right direction. I’m pleased, we needed a big change of players, we got them, and there are one or two incoming as well.

“It will all settle down when it is supposed to in ten days time. In pre-season ten days is a long tme. Abdallah Sima was good night, Cyriel is finding his feet in terms of his fitness and I thought Sam was good again so I am really pleased with the new guys coming in.

“I’d say we just need to be patient a little bit until after the weekend and not listen to stuff on the size of the fee or size of the salary. I can tell you it’s nowhere near the size of both. But if you stay patient, then I’m hoping there will be some good news at the start of next week for everybody.”

As for potential outgoings, Beale admitted there is interest in several of his players but departures might be announced closer to the end of the transfer window. He added: “There’s been enquiries about three or four players. Next week we have to name a European squad for the first two games and some players won’t make that. It’s been like that every season here.

“As we get closer to it and I’m not using everybody, you’ll find that one or two probably want guarantees of playing and I’m probably not willing to give that and they’ll have to hedge their bets one way or another.”