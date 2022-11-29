The Londoner admits there was never a chance he would turn down the Ibrox job

New Rangers boss Michael Beale has delivered a rousing message to the club’s fanbase after being named as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor last night.

The former Light Blues first-team coach has returned to Ibrox as manager on a three-and-a-half year deal until 2026, just 12 months after leaving the club to follow Steven Gerrard to Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to his managerial career at English Championship side Queen’s Park Rangers and expressed his enormous pride at being handed his opportunity to take charge of the Glasgow giants.

Beale opened up on his ‘sadness’ of quitting his role at Loftus Road but insists there was never a chance he would turn down a return to Rangers after establishing a close relationship with the playing squad and club directors during his previous three-year spell.

Speaking to Rangers TV, he said: “You are the most important part of this football club. It is important the player’s understand that the staff and everyone behind the scenes. We have to win for you. That’s what we come to work for every day. I want you to be excited about this team, and it’s got to be exciting for the players to play in first.

“I look forward to reconnecting with you all. I have seen all the messages and support you have given me previously with this club. Now I am returning I can’t wait to get back out there and winning games and trophies for you.

“Whenever you get an opportunity to come it’s the right time. If you have an opportunity to come back to Rangers, or to work for Rangers, it’s always the right moment. I’m leaving a fantastic football club with owners that were very good to me so there’s a tint of sadness in terms of leaving that journey.