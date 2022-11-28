The Englishman faces a mammoth task to turn the Ibrox club’s season around as the latest bookmakers odds made clear

Alan Hutton reckons incoming Rangers boss Michael Beale has all the attributes required to restore confidence in the squad and bring a fresh attacking style to their play.

The former Ibrox defender recognises the impending appointment of the Englishman is a bit of a risk given his lack of managerial experience but he believes the club’s decision will pay off due to his already established relationship with many of the players.

Highly-rated coach Beale is expected to be announced as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor later today after the Light Blues board agreed a deal with English Championship side QPR on Sunday night.

Michael Beale is set to be named as Rangers manager

The 42-year-old was pictured arriving at the club’s training ground at Auchenhowie this morning to finalise the move ahead of meeting the first-team squad this afternoon. He will look to make an immediate impact with friendlies lined up against Swansea City behind closed doors on Saturday and then Bayer Leerkusen at Ibrox a week later in preparation for the domestic restart on December 15.

Speaking to OLBG, Hutton said: “You can look at the Michael Beale move both ways. He’s been at the club and knows what it’s all about and he knows the pressure that’s going to be there for him to catch up with Celtic and win trophies.

“You have to mention that he is only in his first job, even though he has done well so far. There’s always an element of risk involved but for me, it’s a good appointment. Any appointment would’ve had risk attached to it, there’s no getting away from that fact but he’s been at big clubs before and he seemed to be the real brains behind Steven Gerrard.

“The Rangers job is absolutely massive because the recruitment hasn’t been good enough in the summer and there are going to be seven or eight experienced players out of contract at the end of the season so it’s a huge job for him going forward. I’ve got a feeling that Michael Beale has been waiting for and hoping that the Rangers job came up.

“I understand why QPR fans are frustrated but it’s too big an opportunity to turn down. I hope Michael can close the gap and win the title, that’s what he’s been hired to do because he’s tactically aware and very good. That’s the problem at Rangers under Gio, there was no style or sense of plan when watching them play so to bring someone in like Mick Beale, if he can implement his philosophy quickly then there’s no reason why he can’t turn things around.”

