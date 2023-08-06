The Light Blues suffered their first top-flight defeat on the opening day since 1998 at Rugby Park.

Michael Beale admits Rangers’ Scottish Premiership opening-day defeat to Kilmarnock will NOT alter his mindset and strategy heading into the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Light Blues prepared for a crucial Champions League third qualifying round clash against Swiss outfit Servette on Wednesday night by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Rugby Park - their first top-flight defeat on the opening-day of a campaign in 25 years.

Brad Lyon netted the match-winner for Derek McInnes’ side after 65 minutes when he nipped in to side-foot into the bottom corner following John Souttar’s failed attempt at a clearance from a corner.

Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park

It leaves Rangers already playing catch up on bitter rivals Celtic after they saw off Ross County 4-2 at Parkhead earlier in the day.

Beale refused to put the result down to his revamped squad needing more time to gel together, insisting that would be a “cop out”. He also hinted that players such as Fashion Sakala, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright are inching closer to their Ibrox exits.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Beale said: “There were one or two players that weren’t here today and there’s no uncertainty - they’re on their way out of the club. It’s a matter of time when they move on. This group is coming together. It wasn’t a lack of effort, if anything there was a bit of a lack of connection but the games are here.

“We play a team in Servette in midweek who beat a very good Genk team and showed a lot of good quality themselves. But we’ll go to Ibrox on Wednesday and we need to bounce back. It’s clear that this (result) was hugely disappointing for everybody but all we can do is move forward quickly now.”

Todd Cantwell was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Ayrshire. Explaining his decision to drop former Norwich City playmaker to the bench, Beale stated: “I didn’t feel the first part of the game would suit Todd. I thought it would open up.

“I thought when he came on he tried a little bit too hard in movements. He’ll be available for selection on Wednesday. Of the debuts, I thought (Abdallah) Sima took us up the pitch well. But it’s difficult coming here even for top guys who are experienced.

“There were moments where we could do better but they’ll be fine over the season. They’ve proven they’re good players.”

Centre-back Connor Goldson made his long-awaited return from injury in what was his first competitive game in three months. Asked whether he had any concerns about pitching the Englishman straight into action on the artificial surface, Beale responded: “Yes, I’d a little concern about it but no more than I had with Souttar and (Leon) Balogun.