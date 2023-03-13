The Colombian hitman has found himself on the bench in recent weeks.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has indicated that Alfredo Morelos is nearing an Ibrox exit - admitting the Colombian striker needs to prove he is worthy of earning a new deal.

Reports emerged on Saturday evening that the 26-year-old, who will see his Gers contract expire at the end of the season, had agreed a pre-contract move with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Morelos - named on the bench once again in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers - made a late substitute appearance before heading straight up the Ibrox tunnel after the full-time whistle sounded.

Alfredo Morelos was on the bench for Rangers' 3-0 win over Raith Rovers amid reports of signing a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Quizzed about the Sevilla rumours surrounding the player specifically post-match, Beale confirmed he was NOT away of any agreement being reached between the two parties and that Morelos needs to do more day in, day out between now and final months of the campaign in order to receive an offer from the club.

Beale stated: “I’m not sure that’s the case. If it is we’ll find out in the coming days. I haven’t spoken to Alfredo about the reports but he is free to go and speak to other clubs. We haven’t spoken to him or offered anything, we haven’t done anything with any of the out-of-contract players.

“We want to have a look and keep talking. Ryan Jack’s in a place where I’ve said publicly that I’d like him to stay, and it’s the same with Ryan Kent. Alfredo’s situation is slightly different. He’s been at the club for a long time and I need to see a little bit more from him day in, day out.

“When he’s played when the team has needed him, he’s fine. But I want some more energy in the final third. Can he provide that? If he can, then he’s a better option than what he’s been in the last few months. I just think that’s fair and everything I’m saying here has been told to his face as well.

“He’s trained all week but I decided to go with the two forwards that played so well on Wednesday. I haven’t seen any change in him. Obviously he’s been free to speak to whatever club he likes for a good while now. He’s had that but we haven’t spoken about it.”

In the wake of Beale’s comments, Morelos shared a cryptic social media message on his Instagram account by uploading an image of a hand reach for a key with the caption: “Don’t give up. Sometimes the last key is the one that opens the door.”

Should Rangers offer Morelos a new deal?

It appears Alfredo Morelos’ head is half way out of the door after being consigned to the bench in recent weeks. Antonio Colak has rediscovered flashes of the form his displayed during the first half of the season and it seemingly Michael Beale’s current first-choice attacking option.

A parting of the ways between Morelos and Rangers could now be in everyone’s best interest. Undoubtedly, the club have had value for money from the former HJK Helsinki star. His goals record makes for impressive reading and when you consider that he only cost Rangers £1million in the summer of 2017, he’s been a bargain buy.

However, the fact Michael Beale now favours Colak the lead the line at this point in the campaign suggests the Englishman is already planning ahead to next season.

