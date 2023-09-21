The Ibrox manager hailed his side for opening their Europa League account with a slender win over the La Liga outfit.

Michael Beale insists he’s got “the best job in the world” after his Rangers side clinched a statement 1-0 victory over Real Betis in their opening Europa League group stage clash in front of a capacity crowd.

Beale - taking charge of his 40th match - admitted he loves the pressure that comes with leading the Ibrox club after receiving plenty of criticism from sections of the Gers support so far this season, especially following their Champions League qualification disappointment.

However, the Englishman was thrilled with how his players performed against the Spanish giants as Ben Davies prodded home a second half winner to get their campaign off to a perfect start.

The Gers managed to build on an encouraging first half display after the interval, with Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic denied by the woodwork and Beale couldn’t hide his delight after the full-time whistle.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “It was a really good opponent. First half we didn’t show enough belief with the ball. Having said that the last two chances were with us, but we spoke about that at half-time. More belief, more passion and more desire. The goal typified that because the first contacts we won.

“We have to win at the weekend, then we’ve got a quarter final midweek and another home game on Saturday. Listen, the pressure and expectation for me and these players is just around the corner. We’ll enjoy tonight and then tomorrow morning we’ve got to get back on it.

“There are areas of our game that we need to improve, but in terms of the work ethic, passion and desire tonight, I’ll take that. That is a great starting place for us.”