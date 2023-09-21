Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Real Betis named as 4 changes made
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Rangers player ratings vs Real Betis: Three 8/10s and two 6/10s as Gers get off to winning start - gallery

Rangers player ratings as Ben Davies’ second half goal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Betis at Ibrox.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 22:29 BST

Rangers secured a first victory over Spanish opposition since 1985 after a combination of Ben Davies and Abdallah Sima prodded home from close range to earn a battling 1-0 win over Real Betis in their Europa League opener at Ibrox.

Michael Beale’s side marked their return to the second tier UEFA competition by edging a tightly-contested match against the La Liga outfit in what turned out to be an assured display.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland had to be at his best to produce a number of outstanding saves as the visitors threatened to put a dampner on proceedings in the first-half, while the woodwork denied Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic.

Before kick-off, both teams took part in an impeccably observed minute’s silence in memory of former Ibrox legend and Scotland Wembley hero Ronnie McKinnon following his death aged 83 last weekend.

The 2021/22 finalists improved after the break and the only goal of the match came amid a frantic scramble after veteran shot-stopper Claudio Bravo made a stunning point-blank save to deny Kemar Roofe. A game of pinball ensued before Davies lunged in just ahead of Sima to poke home and spark wild celebrations.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), John Souttar, Scott Wright, Leon King, Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon, Arron Lyall.

Rangers defender (centre) pokes home the only goal of the match against Real Betis.

1. Rangers player ratings vs Real Betis - gallery (GlaW)

Rangers defender (centre) pokes home the only goal of the match against Real Betis.

Parried an Ezzalzouli effort to safety before making another great stop. Excellent diving save to his left to deny Rodri before producing another top-class stop to thwart the lively Betis winger. Very dependable.

2. Jack Butland - 8/10

Parried an Ezzalzouli effort to safety before making another great stop. Excellent diving save to his left to deny Rodri before producing another top-class stop to thwart the lively Betis winger. Very dependable.

Given a torrid time of it by World Cup star Ezzalzouli first half. Bent an inviting cross that no-one could get on the end off just before half-time.

3. James Tavernier - 6/10

Given a torrid time of it by World Cup star Ezzalzouli first half. Bent an inviting cross that no-one could get on the end off just before half-time.

Miscued a ball behind after failing to deal with a cross into the box and unable to head a tricky Barisic corner on target after the interval. Solid defensively and played his part in keeping a clean sheet.

4. Connor Goldson - 7/10

Miscued a ball behind after failing to deal with a cross into the box and unable to head a tricky Barisic corner on target after the interval. Solid defensively and played his part in keeping a clean sheet.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsEuropa LeagueIbroxGlasgowEurope