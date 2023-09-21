Rangers player ratings as Ben Davies’ second half goal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Betis at Ibrox.

Rangers secured a first victory over Spanish opposition since 1985 after a combination of Ben Davies and Abdallah Sima prodded home from close range to earn a battling 1-0 win over Real Betis in their Europa League opener at Ibrox.

Michael Beale’s side marked their return to the second tier UEFA competition by edging a tightly-contested match against the La Liga outfit in what turned out to be an assured display.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland had to be at his best to produce a number of outstanding saves as the visitors threatened to put a dampner on proceedings in the first-half, while the woodwork denied Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic.

Before kick-off, both teams took part in an impeccably observed minute’s silence in memory of former Ibrox legend and Scotland Wembley hero Ronnie McKinnon following his death aged 83 last weekend.

The 2021/22 finalists improved after the break and the only goal of the match came amid a frantic scramble after veteran shot-stopper Claudio Bravo made a stunning point-blank save to deny Kemar Roofe. A game of pinball ensued before Davies lunged in just ahead of Sima to poke home and spark wild celebrations.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), John Souttar, Scott Wright, Leon King, Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon, Arron Lyall.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Real Betis - gallery (GlaW) Rangers defender (centre) pokes home the only goal of the match against Real Betis.

2 . Jack Butland - 8/10 Parried an Ezzalzouli effort to safety before making another great stop. Excellent diving save to his left to deny Rodri before producing another top-class stop to thwart the lively Betis winger. Very dependable.

3 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Given a torrid time of it by World Cup star Ezzalzouli first half. Bent an inviting cross that no-one could get on the end off just before half-time.